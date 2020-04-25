‘We will not have a vaccine by next winter.’ Like 1918 flu, CDC says second wave of coronavirus could be worse. So what next?

‘The 1918 Spanish flu’s second wave was even more devastating than the first wave,’ says Ravina Kullar, an infectious-disease expert with the Infectious Diseases Society of America and adjunct faculty member at the University of California, Los Angeles. MarketWatch photo illustration/Getty Images
America is staring down a widespread COVID-19 testing shortage with no vaccine in sight. So what happens when coronavirus makes its unceremonious return?
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for more than three decades, said Wednesday, “We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that.” He previously said the “ultimate game changer” will be a vaccine, but that could take 12 to 18 months.
“Whether or not it’s going to be big or small is going to depend on our response,” Fauci said at President Trump’s daily press briefing. Trump added, “It’s not going to be what we’ve gone through, in any way, shape or form.” Not all experts, however, agree with that assessment. Read more >>