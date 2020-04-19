We are surviving

Queen’s College students Diana Couchell, left, and Maria Couchell, daughters of Calliope Wilson, are just two of thousands of students for whom learning has become a virtual experience. CALLIOPE WILSON
By Shavaughn Moss
Calliope Wilson, a mother of two, said she’s coping a month after school was suspended due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in The Bahamas.
“The first couple of weeks, especially the first week, especially when I was still at work and they were trying to adjust to homeschooling home alone by themselves, was extremely stressful,” said Wilson.
But she said she and her girls have gotten to the point now where they’re coping.
“They may have gotten frustrated to the point of tears at times when it came to figuring out the different formats,” she said of the previous weeks of their doing schoolwork.
Wilson said math has been hard for them and a subject they’ve always struggled with. She attributes it to what she terms their “arts brains”.
But she says they’re pushing through because they have to and are getting better with it. She literally sits down with her daughters and does their math classes with them.
“I don’t give them the answers, but I double check and make sure they get to the right [answers], because I don’t know how else to teach them, except to literally kind of be like you’ve got to keeping doing it until you get the right answer and rechecking it.” Read more >>