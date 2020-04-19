Sunday, April 19, 2020

We are not prepared at all': Haiti, already impoverished, confronts a pandemic

A man stands at the closed gate of a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Easter Sunday.

With barely 60 ventilators for 11 million people, Haiti is the most vulnerable nation in the Americas to the coronavirus. While many countries would struggle to cope with a serious spread of Covid-19, Haiti might never recover from one.

The reality inside Haiti's intensive care units is even bleaker than that number - taken from a 2019 study - suggests. According to Stephan Dragon, a respiratory therapist in the capital, Port-au-Prince, the true number of ventilators is actually closer to 40, and maybe 20 of those aren't working.

"We also have a very, very limited group of doctors who know how to operate them," Mr Dragon said.

The Haitian government has recently attempted to buy much-needed equipment - from ventilators to PPE, including tens of thousands of facemasks from Cuba - but Haitian healthcare practitioners like Mr Dragon fear it is too little, too late.

"To tell you the truth, we are not prepared at all," he said.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,