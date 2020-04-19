We are not prepared at all': Haiti, already impoverished, confronts a pandemic

A man stands at the closed gate of a church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Easter Sunday.
The reality inside Haiti's intensive care units is even bleaker than that number - taken from a 2019 study - suggests. According to Stephan Dragon, a respiratory therapist in the capital, Port-au-Prince, the true number of ventilators is actually closer to 40, and maybe 20 of those aren't working.
"We also have a very, very limited group of doctors who know how to operate them," Mr Dragon said.
The Haitian government has recently attempted to buy much-needed equipment - from ventilators to PPE, including tens of thousands of facemasks from Cuba - but Haitian healthcare practitioners like Mr Dragon fear it is too little, too late.
"To tell you the truth, we are not prepared at all," he said.