Friday, April 17, 2020
VIDEO: Crabs take over airport baggage reclaim in the Bahamas
Crabs take over Lynden Pindling International Airport.
Chaos erupted in a Bahamas airport after a broken icebox on the luggage carousal released dozens of crabs.
In a video posted online, the crabs can be seen climbing on top of one another with a few successfully making it off and onto the ground at Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport.
As some passengers help staff in collecting the invertebrates, others can be heard screaming and laughing as the crabs make dash for customs. Read more and view video >>