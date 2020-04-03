US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs

President Trump is trying to divert attention from the coronavirus crisis, says Mr Maduro.
"We must not let the drug cartels exploit the [coronavirus] pandemic to threaten American lives," President Donald Trump said.
The move comes a week after the US charged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other senior officials in the country with "narco-terrorism".
It accused them of flooding the US with cocaine and using drugs as a weapon to undermine the health of Americans.
A $15m (£12.5m) reward was offered for information leading to Mr Maduro's arrest.
The Venezuelan government called the US deployment a "diversion" from the current pandemic spreading around the US - and the world at large.
