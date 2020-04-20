U.S. factories in Mexico are still open. As the coronavirus spreads, workers are dying

Workers manufacture car dash covers at a maquiladora owned by the TECMA group in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in 2013.(Ivan Pierre Aguirre / Associated Press)
JUAREZ, Mexico — Throughout March, even as business and manufacturing slowed to a halt across much of the world in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, work in foreign-owned factories in northern Mexico carried on as usual.
Hundreds of thousands of workers continued to toil side by side in Juarez, Tijuana and other border cities, churning out electronics, medical equipment and auto parts.
Meanwhile, the virus was spreading.
At a plant owned by Michigan-based Lear Corp. that makes textiles for automobile seats, workers began turning up at the on-site infirmary about a month ago with fevers and coughs.
Nurses diagnosed them as having allergies or colds, gave them painkillers and told them to get back to work, according to two employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give interviews. Read more >>