Monday, April 20, 2020
Us Call To Halt Bahamian Oil
By Leandra Rolle
MORE than a dozen US Congress members have voiced opposition to offshore drilling in Bahamian waters, and have asked the US State Department to urge the Bahamian government to stop plans for offshore drilling in the country.
The 16 US Congressmen and women noted their reservations about the planned drilling by Bahamas Petroleum Company in a letter dated April 17, sent to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Charge d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers.
"The United States cannot afford another Deepwater Horizon disaster," the letter read. "This bipartisan group of members respects the sovereignty of the Bahamas, but a spill in Bahamian waters could bring ruin to both of our countries' shorelines.