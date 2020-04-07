Updated: If We Carry On Like This, We Will Not Cope

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands
THE number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 33, with four new cases diagnosed in New Providence.
The update from health officials came hours after Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands told Parliament that The Bahamas has not yet reached the peak of this outbreak.
With five patients dead out of 33 confirmed cases, the country has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 15%.
Dr Sands said if the nation continues on this path, the healthcare system will be overwhelmed and unable to meet mounting demands. The situation has also highlighted the vulnerability of healthcare workers. Almost one in every five confirmed cases has been a medical professional.