Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Unusual tactics to fight Covid-19 from around the world

A person wearing a protective mask pushes a grocery cart through a decontamination chamber at the La Vega Central fruit and vegetable market in Santiago, Chile.

By Emma Reynolds, CNN

(CNN) - Daily life around the world is changing dramatically as countries and local governments employ different methods to contain the spread of the coronavirus -- while allowing society to keep functioning in some form.

Many nations are testing new techniques to help ease restrictions without causing a second wave of infection, while others are trying radical strategies to stop their case numbers from climbing. These are some of the more unusual tactics:  Read more >>
