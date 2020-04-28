Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Unusual Deaths From Long Time 1940 – 1960 Part One
Death in the African tradition is a complicated process. The process of Death encompasses magic and gods and chieftains and communities, matrilineal and patrilineal lines, the elder’s wisdom and the strength of younger people in the villages, all play a part in the rituals of leaving the living world.
In African folklore, there are different levels of death and it is usually preceded metaphorically by some misfortune. One African proverb ascribes death as a moment of reflection for the living…. “When I think of the others’s misfortunes, I forget mine.”
What is integral in the African death tradition is ancestral worship. This, more than anything else, has been lost, over the centuries. Read more >>