Wednesday, April 1, 2020
UN calls coronavirus 'most challenging crisis' since World War Two
By Barnini Chakraborty | Fox News
The United Nations on Wednesday called the coronavirus pandemic the "most challenging crisis" the world has faced since World War Two, and said the deadly virus is "attacking societies at their core."
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres also pleaded for a greater global response to match the urgency brought on by the coronavirus.
"We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations -- one that is killing people, spreading human suffering and upending people's lives," he said. "But this is much more than a health crisis. It is a human crisis. The coronavirus disease is attacking societies at their core." Read more >>