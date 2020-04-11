UK urges everyone to ‘stay at home’ after record daily spike in coronavirus death toll

A near-deserted Regent Street in London, England, on March 26, 2020. According to the latest daily figures a total of 578 people have so far died across the UK after testing positive for the covid-19 coronavirus. David Cliff | NurPhoto | Getty Images
By Sam Meredith
The U.K. government has urged everyone to stay at home over the Easter weekend, after the country reported a record number of people had died as a result of the coronavirus outbreak over the last 24 hours.
Speaking at daily press conference on the coronavirus on Friday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the coming days would be “another test of the nation’s resolve.”
“We need everyone to stay at home,” he added.
The health secretary said 19,116 tests were carried out across the U.K. in the last 24 hours, with 5,706 people testing positive for COVID-19.
He added 8,958 people had now died as a result of the coronavirus nationwide, an increase of 980 from Thursday. Read more >>