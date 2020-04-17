Friday, April 17, 2020

UK paid $20M for faulty coronavirus antibody tests

By J. Edward Moreno

The British government paid $20 million for faulty coronavirus antibody tests from two Chinese companies, according to The New York Times.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the them “[a]s simple as a pregnancy test” in a statement announcing the negations on March 19, adding “It has the potential to be a total game changer.”

The tests were found to be inaccurate by Oxford University this month, according to the Times.

Half a million of the tests are in storage while the other 1.5 million bought have also gone unused. The British government is now scrambling to negotiate a way to retrieve at least some of the money it spent.  Read more >>
