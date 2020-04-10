Tyler Perry surprises thousands of seniors by paying for their groceries

The comedian and actor picked up the tab at more than 70 grocery stores in Georgia and Louisiana.
Tyler Perry on NBC's "TODAY" show on Jan. 13, 2020.Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Tyler Perry surprised thousands of shoppers by picking up their grocery tabs during senior shopping hours Wednesday.
The media mogul paid for groceries at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, where he started his career in theater. Perry, who was born and raised in New Orleans, also paid for groceries at 29 Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana during at-risk shopping hours.
On Twitter, the supermarket companies thanked Perry for his generosity and applauded him for giving back to his community. Read more >>