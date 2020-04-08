Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey will donate $1bn of his personal wealth to coronavirus relief starting with pledge to food initiative established by Leonardo DiCaprio

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is donating more than a quarter of his wealth for COVID-19 relief efforts, in what could be the largest from a single individual for coronavirus relief.
Twitter co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey said Tuesday he was committing $1 billion of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief through his philanthropic fund.
Dorsey, 43, revealed in a series of tweets that he would transfer his equity in his digital payments group Square to his limited liability corporation Start Small, contributing around 28 percent of his overall wealth.
Dorsey's first pledge went to an initiative co-founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
The move could be the largest from a single individual for coronavirus relief and comes with the pandemic spanning the globe and inflicting a heavy toll in lives and economic devastation on the United States.