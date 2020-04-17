Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about his administration's plans for "Opening Up America Again" during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
By Jeff Mason, Steve Holland
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for U.S. states to emerge from a coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant to revive the U.S. economy even as the country continues to fight the pandemic.
The recommendations call on states to show a “downward trajectory” of COVID-19 cases or positive tests for the disease over 14 days before proceeding with the plan, which gradually loosens restrictions on businesses that have been shuttered to blunt the spread of the virus.
“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump told reporters at the White House. The president had said earlier this month he wanted to reopen the economy with a “big bang.” Read more >>