Trump holds "financial interest" in pharmaceutical company that produces hydroxychloroquine: NYT

Trump and his allies have financial ties to companies that manufacture untested drug he’s touting for COVID-19
President Donald Trump's fixation with hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria and lupus, as a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus has left many medical experts, including members of his own administration, frustrated. The drug comes with severe side effects ranging from nausea and hair loss to blindness and cardiac arrest; the hoarding of the drug to test it in COVID-19 patients has resulted in autoimmune patients being denied it, and the evidence that it even helps COVID-19 patients in the first place is anecdotal at best.
But according to The New York Times, all of that may be secondary — because some people in the president's orbit stand to profit if hydroxychloroquine is approved to treat coronavirus.