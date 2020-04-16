Treatment of Africans in southern China sparks diplomatic backlash

A staff member wearing a face mask sits inside an estate agency in Guangzhou's Sanyuanli area, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, in Guangdong province, China April 13, 2020. Picture taken April 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Kirton
By David Kirton
GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Huddled under a highway bridge with a small bag of belongings, a 19-year old student from Ivory Coast was desperately dialling his few contacts in China.
The student said he arrived in the southern city of Guangzhou last week, after completing his quarantine in another city, during a coronavirus clampdown that several African countries and Africans in Guangzhou say has unfairly targeted them.
“I really need help. I just don’t want to sleep on the streets again,” he said on Monday, asking not to be identified by name.
He came to China to study the language but his university shut because of the coronavirus. Hotels kept turning him away, but later on Monday he said he had found one.
Several African ambassadors wrote to China's foreign minister last week, calling for the "cessation of forceful testing, quarantine and other inhuman treatments meted out to Africans".