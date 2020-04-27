Monday, April 27, 2020
Tips on coping emotionally during COVED-19 pandemic
These are certainly unprecedented times. We are in a crisis. When I say we, I am referring to everyone living in The Bahamas and more broadly, everyone living on planet earth. This is a crisis, but not one that we cannot overcome. This is one time when unification of all residents in The Bahamas, yeh, the entire world is required to crush this pandemic. Every country in the world has at least one case of COVID19. COVID19 is spreading like wildfire.
The purpose of this video (article) is to give some tips to help you through this challenging time.
Crisis can bring out the best or worst in society. Quoting one author: “There are silver linings we are experiencing through this tragic situation. We have seen the very best in people during times of crisis. Their generosity of spirit is evident in countless ways.” We’ve seen many who are sharing their time, helping others, responding actively to the lockdown or curfew requirements.
We know that national crisis can expose the worst in us, also. During a national crisis like a hurricane and this terrible pandemic, it is not unusual to have an increase in domestic violence, child abuse, rape, and maybe even birth. Although birth increase after a national disaster, this has not been empirically proven. Read more >>