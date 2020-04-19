Sunday, April 19, 2020
Three more COVID-19 cases in New Providence
By Royston Jones Jr.
Health officials admit with growing numbers, the current practice is “not working”.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three more women have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Providence.
The women are aged 22, 37, and 70-years-old and are all in isolation at home.
As the number of people in self-isolation increases, health officials have been in discussions about the use of an electronic wrist band that could monitor those affected remotely.
As of Saturday, there were just under 900 people in quarantine, either at home or in government facilities — an increase from the 712 people in quarantine as of Wednesday.
This is nearly a tripling of since April 9, when 344 people were in quarantine.
There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas — 49 in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, one in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.
According to Saturday's dashboard, 10 people have recovered from the virus.