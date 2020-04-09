Three GB hotels remain open, and with guests

STILL OPEN – Three of Grand Bahama’s seven hotels/resorts are still open with guests, while the remaining four have closed their doors to guests and walk-ins, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While management of the three did not share an exact occupancy count, Bell Channel Resort, Pelican Bay Hotel and Marina and Royal Islander Hotel all confirmed that they are open, accommodating guests, who were on property prior to the border closure and the Emergency Order curfew. Read more >>