Pages
Home
Events
People
Places
Things
Monday, April 27, 2020
THIS MORNING: PM Minnis to give a National COVID-19 Update from the House of Assembly on Monday, April 27th
Prime Minister Minnis will provide a National COVID-19 Update on Monday, April 27th, 2020, at 10am from the House of Assembly.
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
5:52 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Coronavirus
,
House of Assembly
,
National Address
,
News
,
PM Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis
Older Post
Home