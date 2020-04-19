Sunday, April 19, 2020

This Maine-born gold tycoon’s murder is still a scandal, 77 years later

Sir Harry Oakes, left, and his friend the Duke of Windsor, the former King Edward VIII of England.
Museum of Northern History | Museum of Northern History

By Emily Burnham

Harry Oakes started life as a shy, small town kid, growing up in the 1870s and 80s in the Piscataquis County towns of Sangerville and, later, Dover-Foxcroft, the third of five children.

His life ended in 1943, as one of the wealthiest men in North America, and as the victim of a mysterious, violent murder that remains unsolved.

Who was this remarkable self-made man — and how did he go from Piscataquis County to owning a gold mine, hobnobbing with royalty and living in a palatial Caribbean estate?  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,