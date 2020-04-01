The Rich Are Riding Out The Coronavirus Pandemic Very Differently Than The Rest Of Us

Getty
By Jack Kelly
Many Americans are fighting over toilet paper and other home essentials, worrying about paying the rent and bills after losing their jobs and are worn out from trying to work from home, while also providing home schooling for their house-bound children.
Meanwhile, the uber-wealthy have taken to their yachts and private jets. Music and film titan David Geffen, who is worth $7.7 billion according to Forbes, exemplifies how the rich literally sail away from their problems. Geffen, on his now-deleted Instagram account, wrote, “Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.” Read more >>