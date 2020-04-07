The one thing a scientist wants you to do, to bolster your immune system

Image: Stocksy
It’s natural, when in the grips of a global pandemic, to want to grasp onto things you can do in order to shield yourself from harm.
Dr Jenna Maccioch, a lecturer in Immunology at the University of Sussex and author of new book Immunity: The Science Of Staying Well, understands why people are wanting to do all they can to protect themselves.
"People are desperate," she says on the latest episode of Women's Health's podcast, Going for Goal. "There is so much uncertainty – it’s completely understandable that people will cling to something that makes them feel as though they have some control in what is, ultimately, an uncontrollable situation." Read more >>