The Freeport Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. donates digital devices

Members of Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
The impact of this unprecedented period of COVID-19 is far reaching throughout our community. As parents respond to the challenge of maintaining normalcy in family life, children are also forced to adjust to the loss of traditional classroom instruction. Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter is leading the charge by investing in our island’s youth and seeking to provide the necessary digital essentials for students to transition and access virtual educational opportunities.
The Sorority is appealing to individuals and businesses to support this worthwhile endeavour. Soror Jaleesa Grant, Chairman of the Zeta Rho Sigma COVID-19 Outreach Committee said, "We're asking the wider community to help us support the future of our nation and equip them with the tools needed to be successful while learning. The children of our community are very important to us, and so we must find creative ways to invest in them, especially during this time. A kind donation of new or used devices would be helpful and appreciated."