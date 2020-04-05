Sunday, April 5, 2020
The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China donates one thousand test kits to the Bahamas Ministry of Health
By The Min. of Health
The Bahamas entered into diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on 23rd May, 1997. For almost twenty-three (23) years, The Bahamas has enjoyed the kind assistance of the Chinese Government in areas of education, infrastructure, technical assistance and medical information and supplies to assist our citizenry and the economy.
At a time when COVID-19 threatens the entire world, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China has extended its kind hand of generosity by donating one thousand (1000) test kits to assist The Government of The Bahamas with confirmation of suspected COVID-19 cases.
On behalf of the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, The Ministry of Health wishes to express its deep appreciation to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China for this valued and very practical donation. These tests kits will go a long way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
As an invaluable friend and partner, The Bahamas looks forward to continued cooperation and collaboration with the People’s Republic of China. (source)