The coronavirus may sink the cruise-ship business

The industry has few friends and its main customers, the elderly, may shun it for good.
WHEN THE ZAANDAM, a cruise ship operated by Holland America Line, left Buenos Aires on March 7th, its passengers were promised 31 nights of “elegant and comfortable” luxury. They are now approaching Florida, and their holiday has been anything but elegant, comfortable or luxurious. More than 1,000 people have been confined to their cabins since March 22nd. As of March 30th at least 193 had fallen ill with flu-like symptoms, several have tested positive for covid-19 and four have died. Fearing contagion, the ports of call have kept her out; and so the Zaandam has been stuck at sea. Even its final destination, Fort Lauderdale, may not accept the ship. Read more >>