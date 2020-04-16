Pages
Home
Events
People
Places
Things
Thursday, April 16, 2020
The Caribbean's Only Marley Hotel Is For Sale
Marley Resort & Spa
The only hotel with the Marley brand name is now for sale in Nassau, Bahamas.
Read more >>
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
4:26 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Bob Marley
,
CA Christie
,
For Sale
,
Hotels
,
Marley Resort & Spa
,
News
,
Places
,
Real Estate
,
Resorts
,
Tourism
,
Travel
,
Vacation
Newer Post
Older Post
Home