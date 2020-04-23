‘Telemedicine up 400%-500% since COVID,’ Could spell the end to crowded doctors’ offices

Arlington-Lightbourne MD
COVID-19 may be doing for telemedicine what all the attempts at persuading people to pick up a cell or tablet and dial a doctor could not – fast-tracking the case for telehealth, the practice of diagnosing much of what patients flock to a doctor’s office for without them ever having to leave their home or office.
“At least half the cases can be diagnosed by telemedicine and you can cut your office visits in half if you have a robust telemedicine platform,” said Dr. Lightbourne. From the patient’s point of view, that ‘platform’ is not complicated, though the physician’s office has to schedule efficiently and have instant access to patient records. Read more >>