Thursday, April 23, 2020
TCI, Bahamas & US Coast Guard statement on illegal migration
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#TurksandCaicosIslands – April 22, 2020 — The Turks and Caicos Islands Government and in particular, the Ministry of Immigration, Citizenship, Labour and Employment Services and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, join with the United States Coast Guard, to express serious concerns surrounding ongoing illicit maritime migration efforts and strongly warn against such dangerous travel.
As we continue to join efforts to combat COVID-19, we are concerned by the increase in unsafe, illicit maritime voyages and smuggling operations in which individuals risk their lives and that of their families.
Maritime smuggling operations are dangerous and too frequently end in tragedy and death at sea. While there are many different reasons that migrants attempt such unsafe voyages at sea, none of them are worth the risk of life.