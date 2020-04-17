Suspect Patients Breaching Isolation

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillan
HEALTH officials yesterday admitted that the self-isolation method they’ve prescribed to suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases is not working, adding they are currently reviewing the measure.
Officials have discussed the use of electronic wristbands to track those ordered to isolate due to COVID-19 infection or suspected exposure.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan, local medical experts have learned that some people asked to self-isolate are not following recommendations, suggesting in some instances the patients have been found mingling in public.
She made the admission yesterday during a Ministry of Health press conference when asked by The Tribune if remain at home directives were being followed by those in quarantine.
She was also asked to explain the drastic jump in quarantine numbers. Dr McMillan explained that on Cat Cay, off Bimini, more than 200 people were quarantined after it was believed they all came into contact with a confirmed case there.
Yesterday, health officials said the number in quarantine increased to 895 from 712.