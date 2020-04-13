Surgeon General Singles Out People Of Color To Stop Alcohol, Drugs In COVID-19 Fight

Jerome Adams then said he didn’t mean to offend and his advice was for “all Americans.” He was addressing the disproportionate rate of minority deaths.
By Mary Papenfuss
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Friday singled out African Americans and Latino communities at the White House COVID-19 press briefing, telling them to refrain from “alcohol, tobacco and drugs” to protect their health during the pandemic.
Minutes later, after a challenge from a reporter, he said his comments were “not meant to be offensive” and that the advice was for all Americans.
Adams made the remarks while addressing the “alarming,” disproportionate death rate suffered by people of color in the U.S. from COVID-19, which he attributed to behavioral, medical and “social” issues. In Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, Black people are 25% of the population but almost 50% of the confirmed coronavirus cases and 75% of the deaths, he noted. Read more >>