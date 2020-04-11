Surgeon General Jerome Adams says 'most of the country' will not be able to open by May 1

Surgeon General Jerome Adams
Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Friday "most of the country" will not be able to reopen by May 1, despite suggestions from some Trump administration officials that next month may be a time to revisit strict social distancing guidelines.
"Once we get past this thirty days, some places around the country can think about reopening," Adams said on Fox News, referring to the 30-day period for the White House social distancing guidelines.
Asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments about maintaining social distancing restrictions, Adams said, "now is the time to continue to lean into this (social distancing)."
"There are places around the country that have seen consistently low levels, and as we ramp up testing and can feel more confident that these places actually can do surveillance, and can do public health follow-up, some places will be able to think about opening on May 1," he said. "Most of the country will not, to be honest with you, but some will."