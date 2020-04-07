Supermoon: Catch this week’s ‘Pink Moon’, biggest and brightest of year

The “Supermoon” rises over the Rio de la Plata as seen from Buenos Aires on February 19, 2019. (Photo by Alejandro PAGNI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A supermoon rises in the sky this week, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year.
Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. The moon will be 221,855 miles (357,042 kilometers) away at its fullest Tuesday night, making it appear larger and more brilliant.
NASA says this supermoon is known as the "Pink Moon;" it is encouraging everyone to look skyward, whether it’s outside or through a living room window. Read more >>