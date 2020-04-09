Super spreader: A funeral, a birthday party and a trail of death

A man who was unaware he had the COVID-19 illness set off a chain of transmissions that infected 15 other people, including three who died, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. AFP/File
Washington (AFP)
Back in late February, when the US thought it had sealed itself off from the coronavirus, a Chicago resident with mild respiratory symptoms went to pay his respects at a funeral as a friend of the family.
Three days later, he would celebrate at a birthday party with his own relatives.
The man, who was unaware he had the COVID-19 illness, set off a chain of transmissions that infected 15 other people, three of whom died, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday.