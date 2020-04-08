Sumner: Fear among members of business community

Edison Sumner
By Paige McCartney
There is a very real fear among members of the business community about their survival as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an industry stakeholder revealed.
Principal of Sumner Strategic Partners and Vice Chair of the Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund Edison Sumner said the fear now being expressed by many in the business community – both in small and medium-sized enterprises as well as the larger companies – is the uncertainty of what is going to happen over the short term.
“There’s a very real fear from the business community about their survival in this economy. Not only during this time, but what’s going to happen after we’re out. That fear is real, but the fear doesn’t mean we have to go into panic mode,” he told Guardian Business. Read more >>