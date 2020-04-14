Tuesday, April 14, 2020
'Such a simple thing to do': Why positioning Covid-19 patients on their stomachs can save lives
By Elizabeth Cohen
(CNN) - On Friday, Dr. Mangala Narasimhan received an urgent call. A man in his 40s with Covid-19 was in a dire situation, and her colleague wanted her to come the intensive care unit at Long Island Jewish Hospital to see if he needed to be put on life support.
Before I come over there, Narasimhan told the other doctor, try turning the patient over onto his stomach and see if that helps.
Narasimhan didn't need to go the ICU. The flip worked.
Doctors are finding that placing the sickest coronavirus patients on their stomachs -- called prone positioning - helps increase the amount of oxygen that's getting to their lungs. Read more >>