Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Striking astronaut view of the Bahamas
By Chrissy Sexton
Today’s Image of the Day from NASA features an incredible view of the Bahamas from the International Space Station.
The region is one of the most distinctive and stunning sights on the planet for astronauts to photograph.
This image was captured by Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Randy Bresnik, who shared the photo on social media.
“The stunning Bahamas were a real treat for us,” wrote Bresnik. “The vivid turquoise of the water over the reef was absolutely captivating.”
