Storm Knocks Power Out For Hundreds

Bahamas Power and Light
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
A LIGHTNING storm forced Bahamas Power and Light to leave customers across New Providence without power for hours on Saturday.
BPL said the power outage was a result of lightning striking the company’s overhead system with areas affected including Nassau East, South Star Estates, McKinney Drive and Carmichael Road.
BPL also revealed "isolated outages" occurred that same day in Carmichael Road, Sunset Park and its surrounding areas and portions of Blue Hill Road and Pinewood, including Buttonwood Avenue.