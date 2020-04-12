Sunday, April 12, 2020
States are restricting Easter gatherings amid COVID-19. Churches and lawmakers are pushing back.
By Grace Hauck - USA TODAY
As people across the nation observe Passover and prepare to celebrate Easter and Ramadan, states are cracking down on religious gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. But some lawmakers and religious leaders are challenging the social distancing measures.
In Kansas, that battle has reached the Supreme Court. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly filed a lawsuit Thursday after a Republican-dominated legislative panel overturned her executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican Senate President Susan Wagle painted the executive order as an attack on Christians. "Now, during Holy Week for Christians, she is closing our churches," Wagle said on Twitter. "We are doing our part to slow the spread." Read more >>