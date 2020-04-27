State of emergency expected to be extended to end of May

PM, Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
By Jasper Ward
A resolution extending the state of emergency to May 30 is expected to be tabled by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in the House of Assembly this morning.
The state of emergency, which is accompanied by continued weekend lockdowns and a 24-hour curfew, is set to expire on Thursday.
However, according to a draft of the resolution, which was obtained by The Nassau Guardian, the state of public emergency in The Bahamas continues to be “necessary and expedient” to the security of public safety; defense of the country; maintenance of public order; suppression of mutiny, rebellion and riot; and maintenance of supplies and services that are essential to the life and well-being of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more >>