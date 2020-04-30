Start Your Own Simple, Super-Productive Backyard Farm

Save money, increase your garden’s yield and maximize your home’s resources with this roundup of ideas to transform your yard from wasted space to hyper-productive backyard farm.
Consider your family’s dietary habits and your average grocery store prices to determine the most cost-effective crops to grow. Photo by Vee
By Eliza Cross
Yearning for a more self-sufficient lifestyle? The solution might be as close as your own backyard. Whether you have an acre outside of town or a tiny city lot, you can benefit from making the most of your yard’s natural assets. The key is to treat your yard like a microfarm that needs investment, enrichment, harvesting and replenishment—and manage it accordingly. Read more >>