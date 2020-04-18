Sportsbooks struggling, Vegas embraces esports betting despite match-fixing concerns

The 2020 League of Legends Championship Series at the LCS Arena in Los Angeles.
(Colin Young-Wolff//Riot Games)
Before covid-19, casinos in Las Vegas would have laughed at the prospect of an esports-centric betting operation. But now, searching for alternative events amid the sports-less coronavirus pandemic, Las Vegas has warmed to the idea.
This week, a month after traditional sports across the country shut down due to the virus, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (GCB) approved bets on four different esports series, adding to the slowly growing betting options for competitive gaming. Adding betting options is critically important to casinos in the current climate given their floors have been closed due to the virus, shuttering table games and forcing gambling to app and online formats. Read more >>