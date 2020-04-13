Monday, April 13, 2020

Spain lifts some coronavirus lockdown measures; Italy records lowest daily deaths since March

A construction site in Valencia on March 26, 2020. - JOSE JORDAN

Construction and factory workers in Spain return to work on Monday as the government lifts some of the most stringent lockdown measures, but opposition parties caution against an “imprudent” relaxation of the rules.

Spain, one of the worst-hit nations by Covid-19, has allowed some factories to reopen as well as some construction work to restart, after the sectors were ordered to stop production two weeks ago. However, the message from government officials is that the country remains in lockdown mode. Schools, bars, restaurants and other services continue to be closed to the public and Spaniards are meant to stay at home.

The decision to loosen some of Spain’s lockdown restrictions has been challenged by political opponents, at a time when Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants a “great pact” to boost the economy.  Read more >>
