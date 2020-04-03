Spain death toll rises by 932 in one day: Live updates

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally soars past one million as the US reports more than 1,100 deaths in a day.
Spain announced another 932 coronavirus deaths on Friday as its total toll nears 11,000 as it continued to suffer the second-most fatalities in the world behind Italy.
Around the globe, the number of coronavirus deaths topped 53,000 as another grim milestone was reached with more than one million confirmed infections.
The United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far at nearly 1,200. It now has more than 6,000 fatalities as the contagion rapidly spreads.