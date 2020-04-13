South Korea to send 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to US

Medical staff conduct coronavirus testing in Goyang, South Korea. AP
Following a request from President Trump, South Korea plans to deliver 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to the US on Tuesday, according to a new report.
A cargo plane for the Federal Emergency Management Agency is scheduled to take off with the supplies at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Seoul official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Trump made the request for the kits during a phone call with President Moon Jae-in on March 25, according to the news outlet.
The US government will receive and pay for the first shipments, while an unspecified local retailer will sell an additional 150,000 kits in the near future, the official told Reuters. Read more >>