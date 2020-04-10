South Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

People walk near a cherry blossom street, closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
By Josh Smith, Sangmi Cha
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again.
South Korean health officials said it remains unclear what is behind the trend, with epidemiological investigations still under way.
The prospect of people being re-infected with the virus is of international concern, as many countries are hoping that infected populations will develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic. Read more >>