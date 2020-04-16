Sources believe coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan lab as part of China's efforts to compete with US

Sources tell Fox News that the belief is now is that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab, not as a bio weapon, but as China's effort to find and deal with viruses.
EXCLUSIVE: There is increasing confidence that the COVID-19 outbreak likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory, though not as a bioweapon but as part of China's attempt to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China's government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News.
This may be the "costliest government cover-up of all time," one of the sources said.
The sources believe the initial transmission of the virus – a naturally occurring strain that was being studied there – was bat-to-human and that "patient zero" worked at the laboratory, then went into the population in Wuhan.