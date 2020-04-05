Some pastors defiant as churches celebrate Palm Sunday during coronavirus outbreak

Congregants arrive for an evening service at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., on March 31. Pastor Tony Spell says he will keep violating a ban on gatherings put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus because God told him to. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Stephen Sorace
Several pastors across the country plan to keep their doors open to Christians to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass in defiance of quarantine orders meant to protect people from the highly contagious coronavirus.
Most churches have already transitioned to online services for the beginning of the Christian Holy Week, but a few pastors in Louisiana, Texas, Baltimore and Ohio believe the health measures threaten their constitutional right of religious freedom to worship and assemble. Read more >>